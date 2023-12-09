Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pilot dies in plane crash in Eloy

A pilot is dead after a plane crash in Eloy on Friday afternoon.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A person was killed in a plane crash in Eloy on Friday, Dec. 8.

The Eloy Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the Toltec area, which is southwest of the Eloy Municipal Airport.

The plane involved was a Skystar Kitfox Series 5, an experimental, single-engine plane. The pilot, who has not been named, was the only person onboard.

The EPD said the plane crashed in a vacant lot near West Frontier Street and North Estrella Road. No other injuries were reported.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Interstate 10 and Park Avenue in Tucson.
Police investigating shooting near I-10, Park Avenue in Tucson
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Authorities investigating motorcycle-truck crash in Pima County
RTA considering options for its Next Plan