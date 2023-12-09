Pilot dies in plane crash in Eloy

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A person was killed in a plane crash in Eloy on Friday, Dec. 8.

The Eloy Police Department confirmed the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the Toltec area, which is southwest of the Eloy Municipal Airport.

The plane involved was a Skystar Kitfox Series 5, an experimental, single-engine plane. The pilot, who has not been named, was the only person onboard.

The EPD said the plane crashed in a vacant lot near West Frontier Street and North Estrella Road. No other injuries were reported.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

