Suspicious person causes brief lockdown at Tucson school

Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District released more information about a lockdown today, December 8, at Roberts Naylor Elementary School.

That’s located at 1701 south Columbus between 22nd and 29th Streets.

The Tucson Police Department said officers responded to the school for a trespassing/unwanted person call and detained a female off campus.

TUSD released a statement saying “an unidentified individual approached the school perimeter and began shouting towards both staff and students. The person was also seen carrying what appeared to be a weapon. She left before the Police or School Safety arrived.”

“In response, the school initiated a lockdown procedure, ensuring the safety of all students and staff inside the building. TUSD School Safety promptly arrived to assist in securing the premises, while the Tucson Police Department conducted a search for the individual. During the investigation, the release of students was temporarily delayed, ensuring their safety.”

“The Tucson Police Department was later able to confirm that the area was safe, allowing for the release of students. As a precautionary measure, TUSD School Safety will maintain a presence at the school on Monday and throughout much of next week.”

