The Candlelighters annual holiday party

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The annual Candlelighters Holiday Party gives kids diagnosed with cancer or sickle cell or other homological diagnosis and their families a chance to forget about their real-life hardships and celebrate Christmas.

During the holiday celebration, more than 200 kids in southern Arizona got their holiday wishes from Santa a little earlier this year.

The vision behind the annual Candlelighter’s holiday party is to bring families together during a time when some might feel alone.

The celebration was at the Mini-Time Museum for Miniatures. According to organizers, families were able to tour the museum, enjoy photos and treats with Santa, and were even gifted a special surprise.

“I didn’t really come here for the presents. I just came here to hang out with my family and spend family time,” One child shared with 13 News. “I’m just looking forward to having a fun time with our family and being closer.”

Volunteers with the Candlelighters say a child’s cancer diagnosis has far-reaching effects. Besides the physical, emotional, and financial impact. Most families completely have to change the way they live. They add during the holidays these situation happens to hit families even harder.

Sylvia Ramos, tells 13 News she is thankful her child has the chance to have a fun and safe holiday.

“It’s amazing all the work she does, from Christmas to camping to birthdays,” Ramos said. “Everything she does for the kids, she puts her heart into it. "

According to experts, cancer is the number one cause of death in children. In southern Arizona, about 70 kids are diagnosed with cancer each year.

If you would like to give back to the Candlelighters, they have a wish list and ways you can volunteer, HERE.

