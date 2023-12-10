FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Gusty winds but pleasant temperatures Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Saturday brought beautiful December weather to southern Arizona with plentiful sunshine and a high temperature right at our climate normal in Tucson. Temperatures will begin to warm Sunday with highs returning to the mid 70s for the start of the workweek.

Gusty winds may be a nuisance, especially in the Tucson Metro, for the first half of Sunday before wind speeds relax through the afternoon and evening. Clouds increase for Monday and Tuesday, with a chance for light rain/mountain snow to the east of Tucson late Wednesday into early Thursday.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 70°. Breezy early.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

