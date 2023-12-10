Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Gusty winds but pleasant temperatures Sunday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Saturday brought beautiful December weather to southern Arizona with plentiful sunshine and a high temperature right at our climate normal in Tucson. Temperatures will begin to warm Sunday with highs returning to the mid 70s for the start of the workweek.

Gusty winds may be a nuisance, especially in the Tucson Metro, for the first half of Sunday before wind speeds relax through the afternoon and evening. Clouds increase for Monday and Tuesday, with a chance for light rain/mountain snow to the east of Tucson late Wednesday into early Thursday.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 70°. Breezy early.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Emergency crews on scene of vehicle ion water at Lakeside Park
NEW INFORMATION: Vehicle pulled from water at Lakeside Park was stolen

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Windy conditions tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Windy conditions tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Windy conditions tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Windy conditions tomorrow morning
Saturday, December 9th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooling trend for the weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooling trend for the weekend, wind returns