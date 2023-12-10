Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Windy conditions tomorrow morning

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Temps have cooled down considerably today to a more December-like chill. Temps will warm up just a bit to near 70 degrees in Tucson. However, the biggest story tomorrow will be the very gusty winds expected for many areas including Tucson, where gusts could get up to 35-40 mph in the morning. Winds will continue to die down throughout the day but will still impact the Tucson Marathon and the beginning of the 4th Avenue Winter Street Fair.

Get your chapstick ready because the driest air of the season has settled in through this weekend. Unfortunately, the dry air will stick around as we aren’t expecting any rain for the foreseeable future (except for some possible precip to the NE Wed-Thu).

SUNDAY: Windy conditions early with winds gusting up to 35/40 mph. Clear with a morning low of 41 & a high of 69.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy late with a morning low of 41 & a high of 76.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy early with a morning low of 47 & a high of 75.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 44 & a high of 69.

THURSDAY:  Clear with a morning low of 43 & a high of 67.

FRIDAY:  Mostly clear with a morning low of 43 & a high of 71.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 45 & a high of 72.

