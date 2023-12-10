TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find a missing girl.

PCSD says 14-year-old Isabella Burnell was last about midnight, December 10, in the 200 block of east Sycamore View Road.

That’s east of Houghton Road and south of Vista Monte Drive.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing girl (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

She is described as five-three, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know where she is asked to call 911.

