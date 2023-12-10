Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing girl

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs the public’s help to find a missing girl.

PCSD says 14-year-old Isabella Burnell was last about midnight, December 10, in the 200 block of east Sycamore View Road.

That’s east of Houghton Road and south of Vista Monte Drive.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing girl
Pima County Sheriff’s Department looking for missing girl(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

She is described as five-three, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know where she is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Emergency crews on scene of vehicle ion water at Lakeside Park
NEW INFORMATION: Vehicle pulled from water at Lakeside Park was stolen

Latest News

File picture of an event for Candlelighters
The Candlelighters annual holiday party
How a Tucson softball team is warming hearts and toes, one pair of socks at a time
Tucson softball team scores homerun for homeless youth
Santa visits children at Banner Health
Santa visits children at Banner Health
Santa visits children at Banner Health
Santa visits children at Banner Health