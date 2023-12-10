Santa visits children at Banner Health

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - ‘Tis the season for gifts and Santa. Banner Health is making sure the children under their care get both.

Santa made his debut at the Diamond Children’s Medical Center today, Saturday, December 9. But he didn’t use his traditional reindeer.

“Santa would be flown in by our colleagues at Banner Air and he would meet with some of the kids and take their lists back to the north pole with him,” Trauma Outreach Coordinator Pete Plahmer said.

That’s exactly what he did. Along with his helpers, Santa made his visit to kids like John.

“He had a lot of pokes and stuff that he didn’t want to do and it was very traumatic and so I promised him ‘when we get out of here we’ll get you a monster truck that you’ve been asking for,’” John’s mother Laylana Lekan said. “To hear that little surprise that Santa is here and he was crabby waking up because he was hurting, it made his whole year.”

For their family, John’s health made an unexpected turn as soon as the holidays hit, but the hospital wants to bring that spirit in their time of need not only through the event, but by donations and a virtual toy drive.

“We wanted to do something to uplift the spirits of the kids and the families of the patients who are here during a time when they should be at home and have fun playing,” Plahmer said.

For more information on how to donate to Banner this holiday season, click here.

