Tucson softball team scores homerun for homeless youth

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It was a home run for a club softball team in southern Arizona that came together to give back to their community.

The Arizona Cats Club softball team collected over 1,000 brand-new pairs of socks during its holiday sock drive Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The idea behind, “Rock with Socks for Youth on Their Own” started with 13-year-old Nyree Sedano who plays for the Arizona Cats. She tells 13 News, that she knows the importance of everyone having a brand-new pair of socks, which is why she wanted to do something about it.

The donations were collected during a round-robin tournament played at Juhan Park on 1770 W. Copper Street.

Sedano teamed up with the Kiwanna’s Club of Tucson to help with the sock drive.

According to leaders who work closely with the homeless, socks are the most needed item for any shelter or organization whose mission is to help the unhoused.

