Another death reported in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Since this last week, the FDA has reported 230 cases of illness in 38 states, including Arizona.

The holidays are a time for family, friends and food. But it’s important to know that the things lurking in your fridge are safe to eat.

“Foodborne illness, if we take Salmonella for example, there are 1.2 million Americans each year who will get Salmonellosis,” associate professor of practice at the University of Arizona Margarethe Cooper said. “Of those, unfortunately, 450 individuals are estimated to die each year.”

The CDC says to stay away from pre-cut cantaloupes, especially if they are Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes. Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

If you experience any of these symptoms after 6 hours of consuming food, go to the hospital immediately. Experts say the best way to protect yourself is prevention.

“It’s really important that consumers if they do have cantaloupe, that they make sure that they don’t have recalled product and if they do to throw it out immediately,” Cooper said.

For all other dishes at your holiday feast, food experts recommend four steps – clean, separate, cook, and chill. It’s important not just to wash but scrub your food and temperature is your best friend.

“Make sure you refrigerate food within two hours of cooking it, and make sure your refrigerator is set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit and again, temperature being your friend, hot food’s hot, cold food’s cold,” Cooper said.

While some of the process may seem meticulous it’s better to be safe than sorry for the wellbeing of you and the ones you love.

“Food safety is really important to keep all of our friends and family safe,” Cooper said. “Definitely, part of being safe is consuming a safe product.”

For a full list of the FDA’s recalled products, click here.

