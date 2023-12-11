Advertise
Another suspect enters plea in deadly Catalina shooting

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One of the suspects charged in the deadly shooting of a teen in Catalina entered a plea on Monday, Dec. 11.

Drake Nolan pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of 16-year-old James Sanchez at Black Horse Park at North Oracle and East Wilds roads in Catalina on June 21, 2022.

Drake Nolan is one of five people charged in the shooting.

Zachary Connor, Richard Miller, Paul Rodriguez and Joseph Nolan are the others.

Connor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 16 years in prison last week.

Rodriguez has a competency hearing on Jan. 2, Miller has a plea hearing on Jan. 26 and Joseph Nolan’s trial is set to begin on July 9, 2024.

