Arizona Men’s Basketball remains top team ahead of Purdue showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team remains at the top of the AP Poll.

The Wildcats easily held on to the number one spot after defeating Wisconsin 98-73 Saturday, December 9.

Kansas remained number two.

Purdue moved up one position to number three after beating Alabama.

Purdue’s moves comes ahead of this week’s matchup against Arizona.

That game is Saturday, December 16.

Houston and UConn rounded out the Top 5.

