Authorities investigating shooting near Old Father, Magee

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Old Father and Magee on Monday, Dec. 11.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The PCSD said no suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the community.

