Authorities investigating shooting near Old Father, Magee
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Old Father and Magee on Monday, Dec. 11.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
The PCSD said no suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the community.
