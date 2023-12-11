Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities investigating shooting near Old Father, Magee

Authorities are investigating a shooting near Old Father and Magee on Monday, Dec. 11.
Authorities are investigating a shooting near Old Father and Magee on Monday, Dec. 11.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Old Father and Magee on Monday, Dec. 11.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The PCSD said no suspects are being sought and there is no danger to the community.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County

Latest News

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for these five suspects from the fatal...
Another suspect enters plea in deadly Catalina shooting
Tolleson resident Rael Croft, 23, is accused of killing 44-year-old Eric Manson on Dec. 2.
Suspect arrested after deadly road rage shooting at QuikTrip in Goodyear
Palestinians sit in their home destroyed in the Israeli bombardment of Al Zawayda, central...
Israeli defense chief resists pressure to halt Gaza offensive, says campaign will ‘take time’
FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President...
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to rule quickly whether Trump can be prosecuted