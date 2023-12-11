Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Our next best chance for some precip

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – As a massive storm system bulldozes through the eastern part of the country, unfortunately leaving destruction in its wake, we here in AZ are dealing with quite the opposite. Currently, we are under a very dry air mass, with a few clouds being the most exciting thing you’ll see in the sky. It begs the question… When’s our next best chance for rain/snow?

It appears the answer is late Wednesday through early Thursday of this week. However, as of now, the majority of the precip will be well to our east. Light rain/snow amounts are possible to the NE in northern portions of Graham/Greenlee counties.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a morning low of 42 & a high of 76.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will clear out throughout the day with a morning low of 48 & a high of 76.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 44 & a high of 71.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 41 & a high of 66.

FRIDAY:  Clear & breezy with a morning low of 42 & a high of 72.

SATURDAY:  Mostly clear & breezy with a morning low of 46 & a high of 73.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 46 & a high of 75.

