Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the start of the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a sunny and seasonable December weekend, temperatures are on the rise for the start of the workweek! Clouds will increase Monday into Tuesday, but highs will run around 10° above normal for this time of year. A weather system moving through the region mid-week will cool temperatures off by several degrees and give areas to the east of Tucson a slight chance for light rain/snow late Wednesday into early Thursday.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Our next best chance for some precip
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Our next best chance for some precip
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Our next best chance for some precip
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Our next best chance for some precip
Sunday, December 10th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Gusty winds but pleasant temperatures Sunday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Windy conditions tomorrow morning
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Windy conditions tomorrow morning