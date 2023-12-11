FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming up for the start of the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a sunny and seasonable December weekend, temperatures are on the rise for the start of the workweek! Clouds will increase Monday into Tuesday, but highs will run around 10° above normal for this time of year. A weather system moving through the region mid-week will cool temperatures off by several degrees and give areas to the east of Tucson a slight chance for light rain/snow late Wednesday into early Thursday.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.