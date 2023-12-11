Improvements kick off at Christopher Columbus Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A new round of renovations is here on the west side at Christopher Columbus Park on Silverbell Road.

This comes right after renovations just started at Joaquin Murrieta Park and leaders say this is a trend you can expect to see. Now that the city has the money from Prop 407, they’re taking full advantage of it and doing as many projects as possible.

Here’s a look at some of the upgrades:

New LED lighting on the two existing baseball fields.

There will be a brand new baseball field.

Two new soccer fields.

New bathrooms.

Parking lot expansion.

All of these upgrades come in at just under $6 million.

“These improvements are going to be critical to fill the need for athletic field use,” Deputy Director for Tucson Parks and Recreation Department Greg Jackson said. “We get more requests for time on fields than we can meet, so adding lights on these fields is going to add a lot more hours where the youth leagues can use them. And adding a brand new baseball field and rectangle fields is just going to help us meet the demand for both youth and adults in the Tucson area.”

Everything should be wrapped up for phase one by the beginning of 2025.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.