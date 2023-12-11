Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

(Gray News) – A 57-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks after she brought a concealed handgun into an MRI machine, according to an FDA report.

The report does not disclose where the incident occurred but said it happened back in June.

According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI machine. The patient’s concealed handgun was attracted to the device’s magnetic field and fired a single shot.

The bullet struck the patient in the buttocks, and she was quickly tended to by medical staff on site.

A doctor described the patient’s entry and exit wounds as “very small and superficial,” the FDA report said, but she was still taken to the hospital for further treatment.

The woman told hospital staff that she was “OK and healing well.”

Health care workers said prior to entering the MRI machine, the patient had been asked if she had any forbidden items on her, including firearms, as part of a standard screening procedure. They said she answered “no” to all screening questions.

According to the FDA report, GE Healthcare, which makes the MRI device, is investigating further.

