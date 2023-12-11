Suspect arrested after deadly road rage shooting at QuikTrip in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in custody more than a week after a case of road rage escalated into a deadly shooting outside a convenience store in Goodyear. Tolleson resident Rael Croft, 23, is accused of killing 44-year-old Eric Manson.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at a QuikTrip located near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street. Police responded to reports of a shooting and found Manson seriously injured. He died later at the hospital.

Goodyear police say Croft was arrested on Monday and booked into the Maricopa County jail for first-degree murder. Other information, including details on the road rage incident that led to the shooting, has not yet been released.

