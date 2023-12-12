Advertise
Authorities trying to get burglary suspect out of office building in Tucson

Authorities were trying to get a burglary suspect to come out of an office building near Fort Lowell and Geronimo in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 12.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are trying to get a burglary suspect to come out of an office building near Fort Lowell and Geronimo in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a burglary call around 10:30 a.m.

The TPD said a man was seen inside the building, which has been evacuated, and officers surrounded it.

