Authorities trying to get burglary suspect out of office building in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are trying to get a burglary suspect to come out of an office building near Fort Lowell and Geronimo in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a burglary call around 10:30 a.m.

The TPD said a man was seen inside the building, which has been evacuated, and officers surrounded it.

