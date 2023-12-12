City of Tucson considering fee increases for Reid Park Zoo, golf and other amenities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson is in catch-up mode. It’s trying to catch up financially after not raising fees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s voting, not whether to raise fees, that’s a given, but how much to raise them.

Two weeks ago, the city discussed raising garbage and environmental fees. This week, it’s fees for the zoo, golf and Reid Park users.

“This will be the first price increase for the zoo since 2016,” said Nancy Kluge, the CEO of the Reid Park Zoo. “So it’s been quite a while.”

And during that quite a while, prices have gone up, in some cases, dramatically. Lettuce has gone up 107% since 2018.

It’s a staple for the tortoises, enjoyed by the elephants, and a part of the diet for the giraffes and even the grizzly bears like lettuce.

Like all of us, keeping the animals fed and healthy costs a lot.

“We’ve seen such high increases over the past two or three years that we felt this was the time for a modest 75 cents increase while keeping our accessibility options,” Kluge said.

Under the new pricing fee, if the council approves it, and it appears it will, the price increase for adults will be seventy-five cents this year and each year until 2027.

That means the admission fees for adults will go from $10.50 today to $13.50 in 2027.

Children will see a $3 increase from $6.50 today to $9.50 in 2027, but there are options to keep it more affordable.

“Last year, we had over 50,000 able to come to the zoo through those free or discounted programs,” said Kluge. “So about 10% of our attendance was through those free and discounted programs.”

But it’s not just the zoo feeling the price squeeze. The golf utility has been struggling as well, as only two of the five courses make money. The two Randolph courses pay the expenses for all the courses.

So the city will consider raising the price cap, or the highest price they can charge for golf, from $60 to $75.

“You realize this is still a real bargain at municipal golf course prices. It’s not something you’re going see at the private clubs,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “So we’re pricing it as a municipal course,”

The $75 is the maximum it can charge, not necessarily what it will charge. Out-of-town guests are more apt to pay the higher prices.

And there’s one more. Those ramada families rent for holidays and family events at Reid Park will, in many cases, go up. Some will go up from $30 to $120 for the big ones on holidays and weekends. Some smaller ones will see a bit of a price drop from $30 to $10 at off times but those are rare.

“It’s justified because all of our costs have gone up and again, look at the fact, this is kind of a big bite because it hasn’t been done for over five years,” Kozachik said. “Everything has been held in line since covid hit.”

