Committee: ‘Probable cause’ exists for complaints against 3 Kari Lake attorneys

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A committee of the Arizona Supreme Court issued probable cause orders against three lawyers who have ties to former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. The orders were issued in the cases of Andrew Parker, Bryan Blehm, and Kurt Olsen and authorized the State Bar of Arizona to file formal complaints in the cases.

Lake filed several lawsuits in her failed 2022 bid for Arizona governor, where she lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes. She is now running for U.S. Senate.

Parker, Blehm, and Olsen represented Lake in several lawsuits where the candidate made various claims questioning the outcome of the election. Olsen and Blehm were sanctioned by the Arizona Supreme Court in May 2023 for making an “unequivocally false” claim in one of the lawsuits.

Parker represented Lake and Mark Finchem, a former candidate for Arizona secretary of state, in a federal court case over the use of electronic vote tabulation machines. In October 2023, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals tossed the case out, saying their claims didn’t show “a plausible inference that their individual votes in future elections will be adversely affected by the use of electronic tabulation, particularly given the robust safeguards in Arizona law, the use of paper ballots, and the post-tabulation retention of those ballots.”

The probable cause step is the third step in the attorney disciplinary process in Arizona after a case is reviewed by an intake lawyer and referred for a screening investigation. A complaint will then be filed by the State Bar of Arizona to the Supreme Court for formal proceedings before a presiding disciplinary judge. If it advances to a Hearing on the Merits, which is described to be similar to a trial, it will be heard before the disciplinary judge, a volunteer attorney and a volunteer non-attorney member of the public, according to the State Bar.

