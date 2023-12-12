Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Driver seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Sierra Vista

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

DPS said the two-vehicle crash happened at 6:28 a.m. at milepost 326 on State Route 92 in Sierra Vista.

Authorities said a Subaru passenger vehicle and a Cochise County patrol vehicle.

DPS said the deputy in the patrol vehicle was not injured.

DPS said the driver of the Subaru was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson.

