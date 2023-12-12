Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Planning out this week & beyond

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Planning out this week & beyond
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Through early next week, temps will remain seasonably warm with the exception of Thursday, as temps will dip into the 60s. The reason why it’ll get a bit cooler during that time will be due to a trough digging into our region, which will produce possible rain/higher elevation snow chances for the region. Precip amounts will be very modest and reserved to the northeastern portion of our viewing area (White Mts, Greenlee Co into NM).

TUESDAY: Mostly to cloudy to mostly clear with a morning low of 49 & a high of 78.

WEDNESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 44 & a high of 72.

THURSDAY: Clear with a morning low of 41 & a high of 67.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear & breezy with a morning low of 42 & a high of 72.

SATURDAY:  Partly cloudy & windy with a morning low of 47 & a high of 73.

SUNDAY:  Partly cloudy & breezy with a morning low of 46 & a high of 76.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 49 & a high of 77.

