FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Unseasonably warm again Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Clouds will gradually clear throughout the day Tuesday with highs once again 10°+ above normal. A weather system moving through the region mid-week will cool temperatures off by several degrees with the coolest day being Thursday.

Graham and Greenlee Counties will see a slight chance for light rain/snow late Wednesday into early Thursday, but most of the moisture this week stays to the east. Southern Arizona warms right back up heading into the weekend with gusty winds possible Friday into Saturday.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.