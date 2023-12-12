Groups gather for both sides of the abortion debate

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - While arguments were being made inside the Arizona Supreme Court over the abortion debate, people on both sides of the gathered outside to hold separate rallies.

People on both sides of the abortion debate said it was important for them to attend, even though they realize it will not have an impact on a decision.

“It’s really important to build community with our folks that are out here,” said Kelley Dupps, who is the Senior Director of Public Policy and Relations for Planned Parenthood Arizona. “Just regular everyday Arizonans who don’t want government interference in their health care and understand what’s at stake and really what the threat is for all Arizonans who understand bodily autonomy.”

Mayra Rodriguez is on the other side of the debate.

“We want to come out here to show people that we are here and we speak for the unborn and are the voice for the voiceless,” she said. “And we will stand here to stand for them and to stand for life.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.