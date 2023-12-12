UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound backed up for miles due to crash near Ina Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Interstate 10 eastbound is backed up for miles near Ina Road due to a three-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Arizona DPS said a pickup truck and two 18-wheelers were involved in the crash. There were only minor injuries, but one of the 18-wheelers jack-knifed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all lanes are now open.

ADOT says traffic remains backed up and drivers should still be prepared for backups.

