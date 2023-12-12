Advertise
UPDATE: Interstate 10 eastbound backed up for miles due to crash near Ina Road

Interstate 10 eastbound backed up for miles due to crash near Ina Road(ADOT)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Interstate 10 eastbound is backed up for miles near Ina Road due to a three-vehicle crash Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Arizona DPS said a pickup truck and two 18-wheelers were involved in the crash. There were only minor injuries, but one of the 18-wheelers jack-knifed.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says all lanes are now open.

ADOT says traffic remains backed up and drivers should still be prepared for backups.

