Man in motorized scooter hit by vehicle

A man in a motorized scooter was hit by a vehicle in Marana early Tuesday, Dec. 12.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man in a motorized scooter was hit by a vehicle in Marana early Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Marana Police Department confirmed it happened near Ina Road and Thornydale.

The MPD said the man was crossing a private driveway when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle did not see the scooter, according to the MPD.

The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

