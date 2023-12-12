Man in motorized scooter hit by vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man in a motorized scooter was hit by a vehicle in Marana early Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Marana Police Department confirmed it happened near Ina Road and Thornydale.

The MPD said the man was crossing a private driveway when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle did not see the scooter, according to the MPD.

The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

