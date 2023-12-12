As migrant surge strains southern Arizona resources, street releases could be next

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The migrant surge is sending even higher numbers of asylum seekers through Pima County, and the crush is pushing local support systems to the limit.

Two thousand legally processed asylum seekers each day are transported up to Pima County from the border. They stay on average about 72 hours before moving on to other parts of the country.

A recent memo from Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher shows how the county is trying to keep funding this effort instead of just releasing people here on the street.

“In some communities, the individuals are simply released into the community to find their own housing. That’s what we’ve been trying to avoid,” Lesher said.

But that’s getting harder.

Lesher said that not only are more asylum seekers delivered here each day, but that will be the case for some time.

“We hit the 2,000 mark, and every indication is that we will remain at those numbers for the next 60 to 90 days,” Lesher said.

The FEMA funding to provide food and shelter is almost out. A combination of federal funding from Customs and Border Protection and state funding for immigrant care and testing will take over by the end of the year.

The goal is to make this work until the federal government provides more support. The effort will follow the governor’s request last week for the Biden Administration to reimburse the state half a billion dollars for Arizona’s border efforts.

“We’re trying to make sure that our funding, if you will, simply continues until a period of time when those who should be responsible for the program can take over,” Lesher said.

Until then, meals and shelter conditions for migrants will change. CBP funding won’t cover hotels, so more people will be in cots in shelters, and meals will change from three a day to something similar to MREs.

“There are many people in our community who aren’t getting three meals a day,” Lesher said. “We want to keep people, you know, nourished, provide a humane environment and then again help people move on to their final destination.”

Current funding helps bring asylum seekers from border communities like Nogales. If that funding runs out it could impact communities throughout southern Arizona by possibly forcing each to handle migrants on their own.

“If we can’t shelter them for the night, they’re simply walking the streets of the community and that’s what we’ve been hoping to avoid since day one,” Lesher said.

The Pima County Health Director is concerned about the effect street releases could have on public health.

The county administration is analyzing whether declaring a public health emergency will bring in more funding and if it could be too restrictive on activities in the county similar to during the pandemic.

They should have an answer in a few days.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.