Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Police have made a request for charges in the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader in October, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

No additional information will be released while the warrant request is being reviewed, spokesperson Maria Miller said. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office sometimes kicks back cases for more work.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on Oct. 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside the residence.

Police Chief James White has repeatedly said there’s no evidence that antisemitism had a role in the attack.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House...
Biden takes tougher stance on Israel’s ‘indiscriminate bombing’ of Gaza’
Biden on Israel: Safety of civilians a great concern
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
FILE - Students from Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla., walk out of the school...
Florida fines high school for allowing transgender student to play girls volleyball