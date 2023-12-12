Police searching for suspect after sexual offense near University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Police at the University of Arizona are working with the Tucson Police Department to investigate a sexual offense.

UAPD says the incident happened Monday evening, December 11, about 6 p.m. just south of campus near east 7th Street and north Vine Avenue.

Police say that’s where a female student was walking in the area and a male suspect put his arm around her waist and fondled her over her clothing.

Police say the suspect ran off when the female screamed.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about five-foot-eight with a heavy build. He was wearing an orange shirt and jeans.

TPD says the suspect description and circumstances are similar to previous abduction attempts last week.

