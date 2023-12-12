Self-defense instructor offers tips following attempted abductions

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona students are still concerned after a couple of failed abductions late last week.

Victoria Suchanek, a women’s self defense instructor at Rising Phoenix Self-Defense and Fitness, says protecting yourself begins with being aware of your surroundings.

She says staying off your phone while walking is one of the best things you can do. Phones draw your attention away from what’s happening around you, which can make it hard to respond. She also says if you do need to use one, make sure your back is to a wall.

If the worst does happen and you are attacked, make sure to make as much noise as you can.

“Draw attention to yourself,” said Suchanek. “Someone who is trying to do something bad to you doesn’t want you to draw attention. So draw as much attention as you can. Make commands with your voice. Say assertive things.”

If screaming doesn’t work, Suchanek says to go for “weak points.” Those include the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.

In one of the two recent abduction attempts, the woman attacked dropped to the ground and screamed when the suspect tried to grab her from behind.

Suchanek says any time someone gets away, it’s a big win, but be careful dropping to the ground.

“If you’re on the ground, think about what you open up for them. They can stomp you in the head, they can kick you in the ribs. They can stomp your ankle.”

Suchanek says classes are important as well and can help assure your chances of getting away. You can learn more about the classes she teaches here.

