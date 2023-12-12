Advertise
Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST
(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

