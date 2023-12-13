13 CRIME FILES: Electronic Detection K9 sniffs out crime in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -It’s an important job that only a four-legged employee can do. And it’s led to multiple people being charged with crimes here in Southern Arizona.

We’ve shown you countless scenes where law enforcement raids a home and finds items leading to an arrest for child exploitation. But to build a case, officers need to gather all the electronic evidence they can find.

That’s where Zona comes in.

She was the first electronic detection K9 in Arizona, helping officers find devices with her nose.

“Zona is an electronic storage device detection canine, and she is trained to indicate on the presence of a unique chemical compound that’s sprayed in the manufacturing process on all electronic devices that store memory. It’s basically trying to prevent it from overheating,” says Zona’s handler and Criminalist Gayle Warren.

Zona was actually a service animal trainee failure. She just had too much drive. But that‘s what made her perfect for this job with the Tucson Police Department.

Zona and her handler Gayle Warren have already been instrumental in combatting child exploitation and human trafficking in Southern Arizona.

“So we primarily respond with the Internet Crimes Against Children on search warrants and so when they go to serve the search warrant we bring Zona in and do a secondary sweep of the house with her searching for the specific chemical odor...She found hidden devices that contained over 600 images of child exploitation material.”

We put Zona to the test, hiding our camera in a bush to see if she would alert Warren. And sure enough, she found it easily. While our camera is large and easy to spot, Zona has proven that she excels where humans cannot.

“At nearly every search warrant, Zona finds something that we missed. It’s not always helpful. Sometimes it’s a smart watch and we’re not gonna get a lot from that. Or maybe it’s a tile or airtag, but we also have had several cases where she’s found things we would’ve missed that contain valuable information.”

The English Labrador is rewarded with food and knows when the pouch goes on, it’s time to go to work.

“It’s incredible. We’re on a mission. I do digital forensics and I do primarily analyze child exploitation cases and adding Zona to that mix allows us to keep serving that mission. We kind of just say one at a time. You can’t catch them all at one time so having Zona as this tool is amazing and we can find things that we may have missed,” says Warren.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.