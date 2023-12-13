Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOUTEAU, Okla. (Gray News) – A teenager was killed in Oklahoma Sunday after a crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and a semitruck.

According to a spokesperson for Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old was trying to cross US-412 on Dec. 10 around 11:15 p.m. when the carriage he was driving was hit by a freightliner truck.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

Authorities said the driver of the semitruck was not hurt in the crash. They did not say what happened to the horse.

Officials did not say if any charges have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Graphic
UPDATE: Missing Pima County teen found safe
Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant

Latest News

Could the migrant surge cause a delay in the legal immigration process?
Could the migrant surge cause a delay in the legal immigration process?
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
President Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday in the...
Zelenskyy meets with Biden for last-minute funding push