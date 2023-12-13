Could the migrant surge cause a delay in the legal immigration process?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With the recent influx of migrants seeking asylum at the southern border, many are asking how this is impacting an already overcrowded immigration system.

Recent data from the U.S. Government Accountability Office shows as of now more than two million cases are pending in U.S. immigration courts across the country. The data shows the number has more than doubled, with over 600,000 cases pending in 2020.

The data shows that in some cases, some non-citizens, which include families and children, have to wait years to have their cases heard. GOA shows these delays postpone decisions for people seeking protections, like asylum. In addition, the backlogs also prolong the removal of immigrants who don’t have permission to stay.

Siovhan Sheridan-Ayala has been an immigration attorney for the past 20 years. She tells 13 News that backlogs have been an issue for years, and pending cases have skyrocketed since the pandemic.

Applications for green card replacements, citizenship applications, and working permits make up most of the backlog cases, causing a ripple effect in the whole immigration system.

Sheridan-Ayala said the application process can take her clients years, depending on the situation.

“I601A’s that’s a waiver petition for spouses or citizens is taking 30 months,” Sheridan-Ayala said. “That means the person is then delayed getting a green card, then they are going to be delayed more in getting citizenship and delayed more in being able to petition for their other relatives.”

Sheridan-Ayala said her clients are often shocked and even disappointed with how long the immigration process can take because of the millions of cases awaiting a hearing.

“It makes people deflated and the feeling of defeat, not wanting to start the process because they just don’t think it’s a sure thing,” Sheridan-Ayala said.

Resource shortages like staffing are also adding to the issue.

So far, in 2023, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Office has had 1,197,254 applications filed, with 523,477 being processed and completed.

The U.S. Secretary of State and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security approved authorities allowing immigration officers to waive in-person interviews to help with the backlog until December 21, 2023. This includes H2 applicants, like temporary agricultural and non-agricultural workers, certain students, professors, research scholars, short-term scholars, or specialists

The data shows with the waiver, 48% of 6.8 million non-immigrant visas issued in 2022 were approved without an in-person interview.

However, suppose the authority to waive in-person interviews is not extended. In that case, experts say millions of temporary visa applications will again require in-person interviews, which they fear will add even more cases to the backlog. Experts fear a bigger backlog could lead to disturbances in tourism, companies’ ability to attract workers outside the U.S. and impact an immigrant’s ability to earn a living.

The chart below shows the historical national median processing time in months for all USCIS Offices for FY 2022 and FY 2023.

FORM: FORM DESCRIPTION: Classification or Basis for Filing: FY: 2022 FY: 2023 I-526 Immigrant Petition By Alien Entrepreneur For use by an investor who wishes to immigrate to the United States 44.2 50.0 I-485 Application to Register Permanent Residence or to Adjust Status Based on refugee admission more than 1 year ago 14.1 21.6 I-90 Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card Initial issuance, replacement, or renewal 1.2 9.1 I-601A Application for Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver Provisional Waiver of INA 212(a)(9)(B) 31.7 43.0 I-130 Petition for Alien Relative

Petition for Alien Relative Adoptions

Immediate Relative 35.4

10.3 49.2

11.8 I-131 Application for Travel Document Travel Document 10.6 15.9 I-829 Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status Removal of conditions on lawful permanent resident status (immigrant investors) 45.5 49.4 Waivers⁴ Waivers Excluding I-601A 8.0 11.6

“It’s like treading water,” Sheridan-Ayala said. “They are trying to keep up as much as the applications coming in and then on top of the ones that have already been processed.”

If the authority to waive visa interviews is not renewed, wait times could again balloon, affecting foreign-born workers and their sponsoring employers. Further, consular offices busy interviewing would-be temporary workers and students would likely deprioritize interviews for business visitors and tourists, creating a domino effect that reduces U.S. tourism and its economic benefits.

This is an issue Congressman Juan Ciscomani agrees with and says needs to be tackled soon.

“The backlog on these cases is getting worse and worse because most agents are dealing with the emergency and the crisis at hand,” Congressmen Ciscomani said.

So, what is the solution here?

According to Sheridan-Ayala, Congress must approve much-needed funding to address the staffing issue the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has been seeing for years.

She said more funding could help speed up the application process for millions waiting in the immigration system.

