Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Graphic
UPDATE: Missing Pima County teen found safe
Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant

Latest News

Could the migrant surge cause a delay in the legal immigration process?
Could the migrant surge cause a delay in the legal immigration process?
Ohio parents say their daughter remains hospitalized after she was given an edible on a school...
Parents say 8-year-old daughter remains in hospital after given edible on school bus
Police still searching for man accused of attacking three women near UA campus
Police still searching for man accused of attacking three women near UA campus
Police still searching for man accused of attacking three women near UA campus
Police still searching for man accused of attacking three women near UA campus
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial