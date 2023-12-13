FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Brief cooling trend Wednesday into Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After near-record warmth Tuesday, highs will cool by several degrees Wednesday under sunny skies. A weather system moving through the region will bring a slight chance for light rain/snow late Wednesday into early Thursday in Graham and Greenlee Counties, but most of the moisture this week stays far to our east. Thursday will be the coolest day of the week before highs warm back above normal this weekend into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

