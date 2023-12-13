Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Multiple crews control commercial structure fire

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Green Valley, Drexel Heights Fire, Pascua Pueblo, Tohono O’odham assisted RMFD with a large commercial structure fire in the crusher plant at the Asarco mine at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to Drexel Heights Fire, the fire started near the large conveyor belt and traveled throughout the structure on multiple floors.

Crews encountered heavy fire activities throughout the structure but were able to bring the fire under control at 8:30 p.m.

Drexel Heights Fire said mine personnel were essential in the successful fire ground operations as they provided multiple resources and expert knowledge that allowed crews to quickly and efficiently bring the fire under control.

Crews said no injuries or casualties were reported.

“This was an extremely challenging multi-jurisdictional response that went extremely smoothly because of the consistent training. For the amount of fire that these crews encountered, for them to bring the fire under control as quickly as they did was incredible,” the Drexel Heights Fire District said in a Facebook post.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Graphic
UPDATE: Missing Pima County teen found safe
Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant

Latest News

Could the migrant surge cause a delay in the legal immigration process?
Could the migrant surge cause a delay in the legal immigration process?
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel...
Biden meets at White House with the families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas
Multiple crews control commercial structure fire
Multiple crews control commercial structure fire
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala...
Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charge against hundreds, including Trump