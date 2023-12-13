Multiple crews control commercial structure fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Green Valley, Drexel Heights Fire, Pascua Pueblo, Tohono O’odham assisted RMFD with a large commercial structure fire in the crusher plant at the Asarco mine at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to Drexel Heights Fire, the fire started near the large conveyor belt and traveled throughout the structure on multiple floors.

Crews encountered heavy fire activities throughout the structure but were able to bring the fire under control at 8:30 p.m.

Drexel Heights Fire said mine personnel were essential in the successful fire ground operations as they provided multiple resources and expert knowledge that allowed crews to quickly and efficiently bring the fire under control.

Crews said no injuries or casualties were reported.

“This was an extremely challenging multi-jurisdictional response that went extremely smoothly because of the consistent training. For the amount of fire that these crews encountered, for them to bring the fire under control as quickly as they did was incredible,” the Drexel Heights Fire District said in a Facebook post.

