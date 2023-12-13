For third time in less than a week, woman attacked near University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For the third time in less than a week, authorities are investigating a sexual assault or attempted abduction near the University of Arizona campus.

The University of Arizona Police Department said the most recent incident happened near Seventh Street and Vine Avenue late Monday, Dec. 11

A female student was walking in the area and an unidentified man put his arm around her waist and fondled her over her clothing.

The suspect ran off when the female screamed, according to the UAPD

The suspect has been described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, around 5-foot-8. He was wearing an orange shirt and jeans.

The TPD said the suspect description and circumstances are similar to previous abduction attempts last week.

The first incident happened near North Campbell Avenue and East 3rd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The second incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday near North Mountain Avenue and East 8th Street.

The suspect description for all three incidents are very similar. In the first and second attack, the women said the man was driving a dark purple-ish four-door hatchback or crossover vehicle. It has a dented front bumper, tinted windows and no front license plate.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

