Tombstone community honors fallen heroes, including firefighter who died in 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A small town with a big heart – that’s how residents describe the Tombstone community.

On Tuesday, the small but strong network of first responders came together to honor the Fallen Heroes of Tombstone.

“We’re a brotherhood and sisterhood, we all work together on the same team,” said Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams.

“It’s a privilege to be able to serve in the first place, and it’s an honor to be able to recognize those that went before us, because without them, we wouldn’t be here and wouldn’t have a community to serve,” he said.

Among those honored were four members of law enforcement, who were all fatally shot.

“In fact, we’re standing by the grave of Fred White,” said Marshal Adams. Fred White’s grave is located in Boothill Graveyard, a historical cemetery that is home to the resting places of many figures from Tombstone’s founding.

“White was the first marshal of Tombstone,” Adams said. “He was killed by gunfire in October of 1880.”

Also included in the memorial was a firefighter who died only five years ago.

Dave Freuly started his career as a rescue swimmer in the Navy – once in Tombstone he thought his life would take a pause, but the call to serve brought him back out in the field.

“He became an EMT at 48, a paramedic at 50, and a flight medic at 54,” said Nova Fleury, his wife.

It was only three years ago that Fallen Heroes started to recognize first responders – they only focused on members of law enforcement.

Dave Freuly’s son Michael Slentz helped get the effort moving to honor his father’s service.

Both Slentz and Nova said Dave had an overwhelming passion to serve and help his community. His other passion, though, was his family.

“He loved playing with my daughter, that was one of his favorite things to do was come over, and of course she loved Grandpa,” Slentz said.

Slentz’s children still keep their grandpa’s spirit alive every time they visit his resting place.

“It’s hard. My kids definitely miss him,” Slentz said. “We come out here and visit Grandpa, that’s why we have the toy ambulance and fire trucks because they like to play with Grandpa, still.”

Dave’s wife and son still keep his legacy alive every day.

Michael wears his father’s ashes everywhere he goes. Nova keeps a challenge coin made in Dave’s honor, and all the proceeds from the coin’s sales go to a scholarship fund for a student pursuing emergency medicine.

Nova said Dave’s humility was one of his shining traits, and his love to help others will always be remembered.

“Dave was the most humble person I ever met. He would not believe he deserved any of this,” she said. “He would just say, I woke up and went to work today, doing what I love to do.”

