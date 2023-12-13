Tucson city contractors could face paying prevailing wage

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Contractors that win work with the city of Tucson could be held to a higher standard.

A prevailing wage, or a standard for what someone with their skills is paid, would be required for their employees.

The proposal by Tucson aims to protect both quality of life and quality of work, but the Arizona Attorney General had to give the green light.

“Tucson will be the leading edge in the state of Arizona,” said Josh DeSpain, business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 570.

If the Tucson City Council approves a prevailing wage, contractors who bid on city projects will be expected to pay workers at a rate that their line of work usually gets, which is similar to the rules on federal contracts.

“Contractors that bid on prevailing wage jobs are usually under budget and finish the job on time,” DeSpain said.

The current and former business managers for the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said that a prevailing wage will protect the safety, quality, and standard of living for workers.

“(It) keeps low-ball contractors from coming in and undercutting the job and have to cut corners to finish it and trying to short-change the workers to line their own pockets,” said William Turner, retired business manager for IBEW Local 570.

Current city projects, such as street improvements voters already approved, would not be subject to the new prevailing wage.

Projects must be more than $2 million and not affordable housing.

An earlier state law against cities and counties from establishing a prevailing wage stood in the way, but Attorney General Kris Mayes gave an opinion paving the way to allow it, citing voter initiatives that supported minimum wage.

“It’s actually good not just for working families but when working families have a little bit of extra money in their pockets, they put it back into the economy and so it could also be a good return for the city of Tucson,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

The council unanimously approved moving forward and will have a final version to vote on next month.

Tucson would be the first in the state with a prevailing wage.

