Work order submitted days before gate fell and killed nine-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A work order to have a gate fixed at Centennial Elementary School, first obtained first by 13 News, shows a request was put in on the morning of November 8th.

The order reads “I need some welding done on the rolling gate behind the kitchen.”

Associate Superintendent Kimberley Parkinson confirmed to 13 News that was the gate that fell and killed a student on Friday, November 17th.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the girl was helping close the large metal gate when it fell on her. She died at a local hospital.

13 News has asked the Flowing Wells Unified School District and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department for more details, both have declined.

