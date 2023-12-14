AZDHS reports a 20% increase in new HIV cases throughout the state

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Health Services released its HIV Surveillance 2023 Annual Report, giving medical experts a better look at the situation.

The report shows in 2022 alone, 19,894 people were living with HIV/Aids in Arizona.

Just last year, Arizona reported 975 new HIV cases, a 20% increase from the 852 cases recorded in 2021.

The report from AZDHS shows the rise in cases follows a dip in newly diagnosed cases due to reduced testing during COVID-19 lockdowns and mitigation measures.

According to medical experts, tackling the stigma the disease carries can help the situation since many in the community are still unaware of the preventative care and medication available.

The annual report shows although there has been advancement in prevention and treatment, there is a need to mitigate the spread of HIV/ AIDs in Arizona.

Dr. Sheila Soto is an Assistant Research Professor at the University of Arizona and the Director of Community Engagement and outreach Programs.

Dr. Soto works with the UA Primary Prevention Mobile Health Unit offered by the Mel & Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.

She tells 13 News if a person does test positive for HIV and if they are taking the proper steps. It’s possible to reach “undetectable” status, meaning the disease can’t passed on.

Arizona sees a 20% increase in new HIV cases (Source: Arizona Department of Health Services)

The data shows Pima County saw a 15% increase, with 141 new HIV cases reported. While Maricopa County made up 66% of all HIV/AIDS with 647 new cases.

In 2022, Pinal County had 80 new cases. According to AZDHS, Pinal County had the highest HIV/AIDS incidence rate. However, 70% of these cases were people who are incarcerated.

Cochise County reported a total of 14 new HIV cases.

According to AZDHS, 86% of new HIV and AIDS diagnoses were among people born male. The data shows men who have sex with men made up 56% of all new incident cases. People aged 30 to 34 and 25 to 29 years old saw the highest HIV and AIDS rates. The Hispanic population accounted for 405 of the 975 new cases.

“In general, Arizna has been seeing higher cases of HIV and STIs,” Dr. Soto said.

Dr. Soto said it’s important to know your HIV status.

“We use two different forms of testing,” Dr. Soto said. “We use a 20-minute test and then an instant test which is a two-minute test but all it is again is that little prick on your finger. We fill up a little bit of blood for the sample that we need.”

Dr. Soto adds the disease doesn’t just impact the LGBTQ+ community but anyone sexually active.

“We never know who it is we might be interacting with,” Dr. Soto said.

According to Dr. Soto, even though there is no cure for HIV, there is treatment available.

She said medical professionals can now prescribe Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill taken daily to prevent HIV. Also, the use of antiretroviral therapy for HIV care.

She said people who take medication can live just as long as someone without HIV.

“It’s a good idea to get tested at least once a year,” Dr. Soto said. “We understand there is a lot of taboo about HIV. We do our best to talk about those issues.”

According to experts, with new HIV cases seeing an increase the access to much-needed services has also expanded. Almost 80% of people were able to get access to HIV services within 30 days of diagnosis.

Experts say that more care and resources are available, and the state saw a decline in HIV/AIDs related deaths. AZDHS reports 326 Arizonans died from HIV-related causes just last year.

If you or anyone you know may have contracted HIV, more resources and test sites can be found HERE.

