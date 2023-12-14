Advertise
Bull on tracks disrupts trains between Newark and New York

A bull on the loose was spotted running on the New Jersey Transit train tracks in Newark. (Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A loose bull in New Jersey’s largest city found its way onto train tracks, snarling rail traffic for a while Thursday before it was captured, authorities said.

The ruddy brown bull with long, dark-tipped horns stood on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, prompting a police response and holding up train traffic between New Jersey and New York Penn Station for nearly an hour, according to New Jersey Transit.

Police officers eventually cornered the animal in a fenced lot about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away from the station, according to a statement from Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The bull will be sent to a local animal sanctuary, Fragé said.

A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A...
A bull stands on the tracks at Newark Penn Station, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Newark, N.J. A loose bull on the tracks at the New Jersey train station has snarled rail traffic. New Jersey Transit released a photo of the horned bovine apparently standing on the tracks at Newark Penn Station.(HONS | Courtesy of New Jersey Transit via AP)

No injuries were reported, the director said.

Exactly how the bull came to be loose, who owns it and other details about the bovine’s walk around Newark weren’t immediately clear.

It wasn’t the first time a bull has been loose in Newark.

In 2006, it took authorities 10 hours to capture a bull roaming around the city, according to NBC News. Two years before that a steer escaped a slaughterhouse and wandered around Newark before it was captured and sent to a sanctuary, NBC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

