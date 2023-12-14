Desegregation lawsuit returns against TUSD. Local attorney breaks down what this could mean for the district

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A half-century-old desegregation case against the Tucson Unified school district has returned to the courtroom, with a new group of parents and students challenging the district’s compliance with desegregation standards from the 1970s.

The topic of desegregation is nothing new to TUSD. A previous version of this lawsuit had the district in hot water for decades relating to student achievement, discipline, and diversity.

“A lot of folks think about these types of cases, and they’re picturing the kind of black and white photos from newspapers,” Education attorney and Associate Clinical Professor of Law Diana Newmark said, “It wasn’t just about where kids are going to school. But it was so much more than that.”

Newmark, who directs a clinic that represents students in Tucson schools in Discipline and special education matters, read over the case with 13 News. She admits that Desegregation cases can be more common than many people think nowadays and, in TUSD’s case, Arizona’s state laws back in the 1960s/1970s make these lawsuits “De Jure Segregation” cases.

It allows a group of students or parents to sue based on segregation laws rather than through the Civil Rights Act.

A 2022 study from the U.S. Accountability Office found over 18 million students attended segregated schools in the U.S., which is defined as a student population with 75 percent or more of the same race or ethnic group. Those who are under the “De facto Segregation” grouping can not sue for segregation but many times use Title Six in the Civil Rights Act.

It is a battle TUSD has fought for decades with the Mendoza and Fisher plaintiffs representing Mexican-American and African American Students. Over the years – the question became whether the district was holding up to certain standards in the present day.

“Is the staff integrated? Are they teaching a culturally responsive curriculum? Are kids getting the transportation they need?” Newmark asked.

After a decades-long battle, in 2022, a federal judge ruled that TUSD met the standards and had done enough to throw out the order and be relieved from court supervision.

However, the plaintiffs in this new lawsuit, which went in front of a 9th circuit court judge last Wednesday, are questioning if the district actually met those standards due to a lack of transparency of reliable data, which they claim hasn’t been released by the district.

“The plaintiffs are going to say: Look, we don’t have enough data to show that these programs are working. The school hasn’t been keeping the types of records that we need to even evaluate if this is working or not”, Newmark said.

Newmark says the argument is firm enough to stand on in the court of law or at least create a debate within the circuit court proceedings. But she also says the district has its own argument to contest this.

“[The district] are saying: We’re doing everything we can, and these problems are bigger than us.”

The circuit court will close the case or send it to the district court for continued oversight. Newmark says it will come down to whether the panel of judges feels there is enough information to uphold the ruling that the court has eliminated, to the extent practicable, the vestiges of segregation and also showing good faith towards following the desegregation orders.

“In this case, like so many of these, is so data-driven. So that’s going to really be up to the court to see if they can look through the record and make their determination or if they do need more information,” Newmark said.

If the case does move back to court supervision, it could be the beginning of big change for discipline programs, the achievement gap and much more throughout the district.

“If it comes back down to the district court for more court-ordered oversight, that could touch all sorts of different areas that speak to the work of schools.”

13 News reached out to TUSD officials for comment on this case but did not receive a response.

