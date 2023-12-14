Advertise
Ellen DeGeneres remembers Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss with touching video a year after his death

Ellen DeGeneres posted a touching tribute video on Instagram, highlighting some of her...
Ellen DeGeneres posted a touching tribute video on Instagram, highlighting some of her favorite memories with Stephen "tWitch" Boss.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello | Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Ellen DeGeneres is taking time to remember her late friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss on the anniversary of his death.

DeGeneres posted a touching tribute video on Instagram, highlighting some of her favorite memories with Boss.

The comedian shared that the two would sing and dance to some song every day and end each show by walking off set arm-in-arm to her dressing room.

“His memory lives on. I love him so much. And I miss him so much,” DeGeners said in the video. “It’s a reminder every day that you never know what someone is going through because he was a happy guy – I thought – and I was really close to him, and he never shared that with me.”

Boss took his own life at age 40 last December.

He had been most recently known for his involvement as DJ and co-executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Boss initially rose to fame as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robinson Project” before becoming a runner up on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2008 and returning as an All-Star and judge.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” his wife Allison Holker Boss said at the time of his death. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or dial 911 in case of emergency.

