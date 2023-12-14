FACT FINDER: New plan to lower Arizona gas prices targets summer, winter blends

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Gas prices are falling across the country, with some experts predicting we’ll soon see average prices drop below $3 per gallon across Arizona.

Still, many Arizonans are struggling to fill their tanks.

Republican Arizona legislators on Wednesday announced a plan they say will bring some relief and it involves fuel blend requirements.

Right now, Arizona provides two blends to Maricopa, parts of Pinal and Yavapai Counties: one for summer and one for winter.

The cleaner-burning gas, “CBG,” is used to meet federal air quality standards. Arizona is the only state in the nation that uses that specific blend, designed to meet EPA clean air requirements. The thing is, it’s produced out of state, so when there’s a disruption to the supply to Arizona, prices can go way up.

“Most states have not had to try that before because we are one of the few states with a blend so boutique that it is only produced for and sold in one county,” said Arizona Senator Jake Hoffman. “So this is a unique Arizona problem that requires a unique Arizona solution the only state in the nation that uses that specific blend, designed to meet Environmental Protection Agency clean air requirements.”

Bill sponsor Senator Justine Wadsack of Tucson, said “hardworking Arizonans are struggling in this economy. Turning a blind eye to crippling gas prices is like throwing salt on their wounds. As lawmakers, we should do everything in our power to improve the lives of our citizens who elected us to represent them.”

Wadsack and the other bill sponsors want to allow up to eight blends. Experts said it could take years to bring down prices in a meaningful way.

“This isn’t going to help a lot,” said Jay Young, an oil and gas expert whose family has been in the industry for 100 years. “It will help maybe 10, 20 cents, 30 cents at the most. It doesn’t go over all our supply and demand - It’s a bigger picture than just an additive, and I’m not saying that in a bad way. Anything could help.”

The EPA would still require a waiver for use of new blends, but lawmakers said they are confident that would happen. The state received two temporary waivers in September.

