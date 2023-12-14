Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The mini cool down arrives in southern Arizona

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A weather system continues to pass through the area Thursday morning, bringing cool morning lows. Warmer temperatures and breezy east winds return for this weekend as a ridge builds in the region.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 8 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

