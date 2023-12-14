Gate was problem before elementary student will killed

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The metal gate that fell on and killed a 9-year-old elementary student in Tucson last month was a known problem.

The Flowing Wells Unified School District provided 13 News with the maintenance request that was made to fix the gate before the accident.

The scene at Centennial Elementary on Wednesday afternoon was a far cry from the previous month.

A chain link fence stood in the place of a metal gate that fell on the unnamed student.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of anything like this happening, especially here,” said Gabriella Maciel, a parent of two students at Centennial.

Maciel said one of her children was friends with the 9-year-old victim, who was helping close the large gate on Friday, Nov. 17, when she was crushed by the falling gate.

“I was obviously concerned for the little girl and her family,” Maciel said.

The Flowing Wells Unified School District provided a service request that was dated Nov. 8, less than two weeks before the accident.

It specifically said, “I need some welding done on the rolling gate behind the kitchen.”

The version of the request that was provided did not show who filed the request or who received it. The request said that the work should be done as soon as possible, but also ranked the task with medium priority.

“It was an accident, you know, like, it probably could have failed at any time since they did put the work order in. It’s just unfortunate it happened the way it did,” Maciel said.

Just how long the gate was a problem and if students and staff had been warned are questions that will be answered later.

“If it was a concern I think that maybe it should have been a little bit more closely watched if it was something that they were concerned about. But like we said, it was just an accident. It shouldn’t have happened, period,” Maciel said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigated the death but did no charges were filed.

The victim’s father referred questions to his attorney, and the district’s associate superintendent refused to provide any more information because it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.