High school student dies after police say she was hit by drunken driver

Olivia Pugh died after police said she was struck by a car at a crosswalk in Kennesaw, Georgia.
By Atlanta News First staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia teen died after being hit by a drunken driver, WANF reports.

Olivia Pugh was hit by a 2017 GMC Acadia driven by 68-year-old Jerome Cox on Friday around 8:20 p.m. on Ben King Road in Kennesaw, Georgia

Police said Pugh was with a group of teens crossing the road at a marked crosswalk when the car hit Pugh, sending her flying into the woods.

Emergency responders took Pugh to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. Police said Cox and a passenger were uninjured.

Pugh died Sunday, according to a funeral home obituary.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for a scholarship in her name.

“In honor of Olivia Pugh’s life, we are creating the Olivia Pugh Memorial Scholarship,” her family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Olivia was deeply loved by her family, friends, and her classmates at Harrison High School. In honor of her, this scholarship will go to a hard-working and highly motivated student at Harrison High School.”

Pugh was an athlete; playing softball, flag football, basketball and running track. She was also president of the Beta Club, a member of the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Key Club, challenged herself with honors and AP courses, and “somehow found time to work at Chick-fil-A,” her family said.

She was “kind, loving, giggling, and determined, hard-working, and full of life,” her family added.

Cox was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction, serious injury by vehicle and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Police said in their notice about the incident Monday that charges were expected to be upgraded.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

