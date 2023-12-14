Leader of doomsday family back in Arizona to face charges in Gilbert teen’s disappearance

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The so-called leader of a group of family members who share the same doomsday beliefs has been extradited to Arizona to face charges in connection with the brief disappearance of a Gilbert teen in October. Brook Hale, 47, is charged with one count of custodial interference and one count of conspiracy to commit custodial interference, both felonies.

The then-16-year-old victim went missing on Monday, Oct. 23, after he was reportedly taken by his uncle, Hale, and his non-custodial mother, Spring Thibaudeau. The teen’s father said at the time that his wife, daughter and brother-in-law saw the boy as a “Davidic servant who plays a significant role in the Savior’s return” and that they took him where the victim “would receive his calling and understand his role in the Second Coming.” Previously released court documents say that Hale even left a will for his children at their Utah home, expecting that the end of the world was near.

The teen’s father said that his wife shared similar views with “doomsday mom” Lori Vallow and that she and his daughter had recently purchased thousands of dollars in survival gear. “We have two dead children, Lori Vallow’s two children, two dead husbands, and then this young man who was kidnapped by these two people in the Davidic cult,” said attorney Tom Ryan, unaffiliated with the case.

The group of four, which also included the teen’s sister, reportedly flew from Phoenix to Idaho before driving across the border into Canada. Four days later, on Oct. 27, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found the family near the Canada-Alaska border, where Hale and the teen’s mother were arrested. Blaze was later reunited with his father.

On Wednesday, Hale was extradited from Fairbanks, Alaska, to a Maricopa County jail. During his initial appearance before a judge later that evening, the prosecution argued that Hale’s bond should be set at $500,000 cash-only due to the nature of the alleged crime and for the potential flight risk implications. “This was a calculated effort by Mr. Hale and his sister to essentially kidnap a 16-year-old boy because of beliefs they had about him,” the state argued, adding that they bought provisions, withdrew large sums of money and turned off their cellphones.

“Please, your honor, show leniency to Brook Hale,” the victim’s father said as his representative over the phone. “My son ... has nine uncles. Brook is his favorite uncle.” It’s a twist rooted in family and forgiveness in the case, the victim’s father actually asking for mercy for the defendant. “At his core he is a kind and generous man who has always gone out of his way to help others,” the victim’s father said.

The judge agreed on the $500,000 cash-only bond. Spring Thibaudeau is still awaiting extradition back to Arizona.

Ryan said that even though Vallow’s case is mentioned in these court documents, he doesn’t believe it will be brought up in Hale’s trial. “I don’t think the prosecution would want to risk a reversible error being introduced in this trial,” Ryan said.

He said what happened in Vallow’s trial, and what we’ll legally learn from Hale’s case, may set a precedent for legal cases moving forward centered around these cult-like views and radical religious actions. “I think you will see more of these criminal prosecutions come up because I don’t see these disappearing anytime soon,” said Ryan.

